Northwest Indianapolis neighborhood facing more financial troubles over burst water pipes

The Hanover Grove Homeowners Association has already spent $10,000 on two repairs to burst water pipes.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a familiar sight on Ripon Court.

"Water's just gushing out of the ground and it causes a little flood," said Jaime Vado with the Hanover Grove Homeowners Association.

Tuesday, workers repaired a burst pipe. This is the second one in as many months.

"The cast iron pipe that's installed here has reached the end of its life expectancy so it can only get worse from here on out," said Vado.

The water pipes have been a problem for years.

"We're used to paying $3,000 to $4,000 for each repair," said Vado. "This year with inflation and everything, it's gone up to $5,000 and with two bursts, we're up to $10,000 in repair costs."

And that money is coming out of the resident's pockets.

"The cast iron pipe that was installed originally wasn't up to the city's code," said Vado. "Because of that, they won't take over the street and help us do the water infrastructure repairs."

"There's only ten houses in here and none of us are wealthy," said Hanover Grove resident and former HOA president, Thomas Madden.

And it's only getting more expensive.

"I just can't understand why they would've, or the city would've, allowed them to put in pipes that they say aren't large enough to meet the city's requirements," said Madden.

Residents told 13News that Citizens Energy gave them 30 days to fix the leaks.

"They have said, 'If you don't get it fixed, we'll shut off the water for the whole neighborhood,'" said Madden. "That's never happened, because we've always come up with the money and got it fixed."

We reached out to Citizens, but they did not give a comment.

Residents here said most of the time when a pipe bursts, it's a result of a drastic change in temperature. By the end of the week, we'll be seeing frigid temperatures and that has some residents worried.