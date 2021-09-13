Pike High School recognizes Olympic sprinter Lynna Irby

Irby was part of the women's 4x400 meter relay team that won gold in Tokyo. She also won a bronze medal in the inaugural 4x400 meter mixed relay.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a fun welcome home for Olympic sprinter Lynna Irby. The Merrillville native and Pike High School graduate won two medals, including a gold, in Tokyo.

Pike High School recognized her at Friday's football game. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb attended the event to be a part of her big welcome home.

Irby was part of the women's 4x400 meter relay team that won gold in Tokyo. She didn't run in the finals for this event, but her run in the semifinals secured her first gold medal as part of the relay team.

Amazing athlete & incredible person! We are so proud of & happy for you Lynna! @monalynna_smile#PikeProud #PikeFamily ❤ pic.twitter.com/b8xEYTAKta — Pike Twnshp Schools (@PikeSchools) September 11, 2021

She also won a bronze medal in the first-ever 4x400-meter mixed relay event.

The U.S. team of Elija Godwin, Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon won their first qualifying heat, but were disqualified immediately after the race because Irby was lined up outside the handoff area where she was supposed to take the baton from Godwin.

However, they were reinstated after Olympic officials determined that a race official had placed Irby in the wrong spot — and so it wasn't hers or the team's fault.