Pickleball complex coming to Greenwood park

INDIANAPOLIS — Greenwood has announced a new pickleball complex.
The facility at Freedom Park on West Stop 18 Road will include 16 courts for the fast-growing sport. The project will cost an estimated $1.3 million.
“Over the course of the next year, we are expanding our outdoor facility offerings with this complex and the Greenwood Sports Park coming to fruition. Both facilities are a direct response to the increased demand from residents. As these projects come online, our priority is serving our residents, but we also look forward to welcoming visitors from around Indiana and the Midwest right to our backyard,” said Mayor Mark Myers in a post on social media.
With more visitors expected to frequent the park, the city is also adding 120 parking spots nearby.
Work should be completed in 2024.