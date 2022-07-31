Taste of the Fair: Pickle pizza is now an award-winning delicacy

The humble, innovative dish was voted the best new fair food for this year

INDIANAPOLIS — It's impossible for photos to truly do the pickle pizza justice. Those subtle green undertones don't quite have the same visual aesthetic as classic pepperoni, after all.

It may not be the prettiest state fair snack in town, but fairgoers say when it comes to taste - pickle pizza is hard to beat.

Pickle pizza took home the top spot at the 2022 Taste of the Fair, and comes to us from Swains Concessions LLC. These are the same folks who graced us with pizza on a stick, and they first served pickle pizza 15 years ago.

It was an instant hit.

"I love it. It's weird to think you would want to come and have pickles over pepperoni and cheese, but I do it myself. Everybody loves it," Swain said.

If you doubted that generous slices of pickle really do taste best sprinkled atop pizza, consider it's competition. It beat out a boozy State Fair Mary topped with every deep friend snack imaginable, a Thin Mint milkshake, deep fried cheese, deep fried brownies and bison lettuce wraps. A flex.

Nationally, the pickle pizza is having a bit of a moment. An article celebrating the rise of pickle pizza ran in the Washington Post at the end of July. The New York Times ran a story celebrating the rise of all things pickle, in general, one day after that.

"That was really cool to see, it's exciting," Swain said.

I've personally experienced the pickle pizza twice now and am a devoted advocate, aspiring influencer of the pizza. It's crucial to note there's no tomato sauce on this, it's a cheesy dill blend. If you're hesitant to try it, remember it's similar to dunking breadsticks in ranch. Who among us hasn't tried that?

Fan though I may be of the pickle pizza, it wasn't the only food honored on Wednesday. The pretzel nacho bites took home second place in the 2022 Taste of the Fair competition, and the esquites, or Mexican corn in a cup, took home third place. Both were products of Wilson Concessions.