INDIANAPOLIS — The "Walk to End Lupus Now" was held in downtown Indianapolis at Military Park on Saturday.
This was the first time in three years that the walk was back in action.
13News meteorologist Lindsey Monroe was there to show her support. And, 13News anchor Karen Campbell got the ball rolling. She led exercises ahead of the walk to get everyone loosened up and ready.
The Indy Blue Crew was also on-site with their Colts firetruck.
PHOTOS: 'Walk to End Lupus Now' returns in-person for 1st time in 3 years
The walk, hosted by the Indiana Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America, is one of the many held across the United States to raise money for research, increase awareness and rally in support of the 1.5 million Americans living with lupus.
Thousands of people in nearly 60 cities participate in the walk every year.
To date, the Lupus Foundation has reported 1 million walkers across the U.S. Together, they've had over 3 million steps, which is equal to walking New York City's Central Park 250 times. And, those steps have helped raise a whopping 20 million to fund research, education and support.
