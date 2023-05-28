PHOTOS: See the sights and special moments from the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade

The streets were packed and the weather was perfect for a parade Saturday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a Circle City tradition! More than 200,000 spectators line the AES 500 Festival Parade's route through the streets of downtown Indy.

Parade festivities started at 11:45 am, with the parade beginning at noon. The Parade was also telecast on WTHR, Channel 13.

This year’s parade theme was "Fueling May".

The parade featured floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg-Warner Trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Full list of participants: