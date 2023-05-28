PHOTOS: See the sights and special moments from the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a Circle City tradition! More than 200,000 spectators line the AES 500 Festival Parade's route through the streets of downtown Indy.
Parade festivities started at 11:45 am, with the parade beginning at noon. The Parade was also telecast on WTHR, Channel 13.
This year’s parade theme was "Fueling May".
The parade featured floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg-Warner Trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
Full list of participants:
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Motorcycle Drill Team
- Purdue University “All American” Marching Band, Purdue University
- Sarah Fisher O’Gara – Chair of the 500 Festival Board
- Kristina Lund – AES Indiana
- AES Indiana Float – “AES Indiana”
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit
- Eric Holcomb – Governor of Indiana
- Joe Hogsett – Mayor of Indianapolis
- Indianapolis Public Schools All-City Marching Band
- Official Indianapolis 500 Pace Car – Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 500 Festival Fuleing May Float with Grand Marshal Frank Shorter
- La-Or-Ma Shrine Club’s Hiram’s Hot Rods
- Kenny Moore II – Indianapolis Colts with Colts Cheer
- Indianapolis Chinese Community Center, Inc.
- Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Row 11 Drivers: Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal
- Tim Trilk – Indy Eleven
- Gordon Pipers Float
- Boy Scouts of America, Crossroads of America Council – Chevrolet Corvette C8
- American Eagle Balloon
- Big Idaho Potato Tour
- Kevin Lin – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Clearfield Bison Band, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School
- Row 10 Drivers: RC Enerson, Katherine Legge, Christian Lungaard
- Auburn, Indiana Car Museums, sponsored by DeKalb Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Regions Bank Float – “Regions Bank LifeGreen ‘Big Bike’ “
- Private Adam Gaudin – Indianapolis Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year
- Sargent Ronald Shelnutt – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Police Officer of the Year
- Row 9 Drivers: Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott
- Renegade Equestrian Drill Team
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers with Indiana Pacemates
- IndyHumane’s Pet Adoption Wagon
- The Force of Winchester, Winchester Community High School
- Tara Cocanower – Indiana Teacher of the Year
- Eli Lilly & Company Float – “Make Life Better”
- Row 8 Drivers: Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti
- Culver Mounted Color Guard
- “Hoosiers” Movie Vehicles
- Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes – Indiana University Women’s Basketball and IU Cheerleaders
- Nationalities Council of Indiana
- Carl Erskine Family + Ted Green
- 500 Festival Princess Program Float, presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis
- Row 7 Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta
- Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association
- Meijer Historic Delivery Truck
- Republic Airways Float – “Your Takeoff Begins in Indy”
- Ben Davis High School Diamondettes
- Row 6 Drivers: Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay
- OneAmerica Walking Flag
- Military Dept. of Indiana, Ceremonial Unit Caisson Horses
- General Paul Nakasone – Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
- Major General R. Dale Lyles – Adjutant General, Indiana National Guard
- 38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard
- Row 5 Drivers: Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood
- Indiana State Festivals Association
- Murat Shrine Indy 500 Club
- Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos
- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Float – “A Healthier Future Ahead”
- Mid-America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team
- Row 4 Drivers: Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pedersen, Will Power
- Tiger Pride Band, Northwestern High School
- Ronald McDonald
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Family
- Shell / Pennzoil Float – “Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Performance Unbound Indy Car”
- Susan G. Komen Engine of Hope
- Row 3 Drivers: Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan
- USIC Trucks
- Montgomery County United Band
- Rookie One Balloon, sponsored by WTHR
- American Dairy Association Indiana Inc. Float – “Fueling Victory!”
- Oscar Mayer Frankmobile
- Row 2 Drivers: Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
- Budweiser Clydesdales
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Float – “This is May”
- Speedway 500 Regiment Band, Speedway High School
- Row 1 Drivers: Rinus VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou