PHOTOS: 2022 Pride Parade sights and celebrations

Hoosiers packed the streets wearing rainbows, sparkles and smiles for Indy's first Pride Parade since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Pride Parade was back in full force on Saturday after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate the return of one of Indy Pride's biggest events. The streets were an ocean of rainbow flags, sparkly outfits and larger-than-life smiles as businesses, organizations and others walked by passing out goodies to the crowd.

(NOTE: The above video is a previous report about the history of Pride Month.)

The parade preempted Saturday's Indy Pride Festival at Military Park. The festival will add a full lineup of music, entertainment and vendors to the celebration.

The parade is among hundreds of other parades and festivities taking place across the country for Pride Month.

Pride Month is held every June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising, which began at a gay bar in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at a time when solicitation of homosexual relations was illegal in New York City.

Police raided the Stonewall Inn and a riot began, sparking protests that continued for six days outside the bar. The uprising was a tipping point that inspired the gay rights movement across the country and around the world.

Initially, a Sunday at the end of June was named "Gay Pride Day," but that celebration expanded to a full month of festivities, including parades, concerts, parties and other events.