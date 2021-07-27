Pharmacy student wins tuition prize in Purdue's 'Old Golden Ticket' drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Purdue student has been surprised with a prize of free tuition in the school's "Old Golden Ticket Vaccination Drawing."
Emily Harvath, a pharmacy student, thought she was just going for a walk on the Monon Trail with her mom when the Boilermaker Special pulled up with the surprise Tuesday.
"I'm just shocked and mostly shocked. I don't think it's really sunk in yet," Harvath said.
The prize is just one of 10 golden tickets the university is giving away.
All students had to do to enter the contest was get the COVID-19 vaccine. The prize is $9,992, the equivalent of a year’s undergraduate tuition cost for an in-state Boilermaker.
