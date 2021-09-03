Pharmacy fulfillment solutions provider opening headquarters in Indianapolis

The company already has 20 Indianapolis-based employees and plans to create 420 new, high-wage jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions provider is coming to Indianapolis.

Inovation Associates, iA, is opening the company's global headquarters in central Indiana in April.

The company already has 20 Indianapolis-based employees and plans to create 420 new, high-wage jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2023.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett helped make the announcement Tuesday morning.

"With a thriving tech ecosystem and history of life sciences excellence, Indiana is the perfect place for companies like iA to establish its home base," Holcomb said in a press release.

iA's mission is to provide software-enabled pharmacy automation solutions so pharmacists aren't spending much of their time on phone calls with insurers.

During Tuesday's press conference, CEO Marvin Richardson said iA operates with three goals: pulling work out of retail pharmacies, decreasing the cost of filling prescriptions, and improving the quality and safety of prescriptions being dispensed.

"Today’s announcement is a testament to our city’s strong partnership with the state of Indiana, as well as to our business-friendly economic ecosystem, our high quality of life and our ability to attract and retain high-wage jobs," Hogsett said in a press release.

The headquarters will be located on the 15th floor at 8888 Keystone Crossing on the city's north side.

iA is hiring in Indianapolis for positions in pharmacy, software development, software engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, product management, help desk analytics, sales, information technology and human resources.