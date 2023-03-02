Peyton Manning to chair fundraising campaign for Indianapolis children's hospital

It's the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as chair for a major fundraising campaign announced by his namesake hospital Thursday.

The Peyton Manning Children's Hospital announced the Care for Tomorrow Campaign, in response to maternal and infant health challenges in Indiana. It's the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation.

The campaign will fund the Women and Children's Tower, which will allow health care providers to treat both mothers and infants in the same facility. It will be attached to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, meaning the current women's hospital will relocate from Township Line Road to the main 86th Street campus.

The new tower, estimated to be 268,000 square feet, will include 109 additional private NICU rooms.

It's just one of several new projects announced in May of 2021.

The fundraising campaign has already received donations from prominent Hoosiers, including the Lucas family, Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts, Pat McAfee and Jacqueline and David Simon.

With Manning as the chair, a dozen other health care provides, executives, philanthropists and community leaders are serving on the campaign committee.

For details on how to support the campaign, call the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation at 317-338-2338 or click here.