Adult struck, killed by vehicle on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the city's northwest side.

IMPD confirmed the incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 6400 block of Zionsville Road, near West 62nd Street and Pike High School.

IMPD told 13News the victim, who died at the scene, was an adult but was not able to specify gender or age at this time.

The driver stayed at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police.

Zionsville Road is closed between 62nd and 71st streets as the investigation continues.