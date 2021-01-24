Sheriff: Person struck, killed by Alexandria officer on S.R. 9

The Madison Co. Sheriff's crash team is investigating a Sunday morning crash that killed a pedestrian.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning incident involving an Alexandria Police officer that killed a pedestrian.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger, at approximately 2:20 a.m. an Alexandria police officer notified 911 dispatch that a pedestrian had been struck at the north 1000 block of State Road 9 in Alexandria.

The officer was traveling southbound on State Road 9 and struck the pedestrian, who died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have not shared information about the victim.