The incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of East 82nd Street, near Hague Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson said the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.