Person critically wounded in Martindale-Brightwood shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's near northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 2:30 p.m. in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood in the 2400 block of East Rural Street, near East 25th Street.

Police arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.