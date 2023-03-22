x
Person critically wounded in Martindale-Brightwood shooting

The shooting happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Rural Street, near East 25th Street.
Credit: WTHR/Josh Blankenship
Police said a person was shot Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the 2400 block of North Rural Street, near East 25th Street, around 2:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's near northeast side. 

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 2:30 p.m. in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood in the 2400 block of East Rural Street, near East 25th Street.

Police arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive in the shooting at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

