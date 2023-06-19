x
Person seriously hurt after crash on Southport Road

An IMPD officer reportedly applied a tourniquet to the driver.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a medical issue was a factor in a crash that seriously injured a truck driver a little before 9:00 p.m. on Monday night. 

Shortly before 9:00 pm IMPD officers said they observed a truck on I-65 north of Southport Road going southbound in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.  

The vehicle eventually crashed into the guardrail south of Southport Road, and caused the driver serious bodily injury.  

An IMPD officer reportedly applied a tourniquet to the driver’s leg.  

IMPD said they are investigating the crash. Indiana State Police also investigated at least two other crashes believed to be associated with this incident. 

