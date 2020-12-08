Man arrested in murder on Indy's east side

When police arrived, they found a man in a car with injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a murder investigation after a man was found shot and killed on the city's east side Aug. 12.

Police were called to the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue near East 30th Street and I-70 around 8:45 a.m. on reports of a person down.

When police arrived, they located a man inside a car at a gas station with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Sammy Tinnin on a murder charge just days later.