Man arrested in murder on Indy's east side

When police arrived, they found a man in a car with injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD is investigating after a person was found shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city's east side in the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a murder investigation after a man was found shot and killed on the city's east side Aug. 12. 

Police were called to the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue near East 30th Street and I-70 around 8:45 a.m. on reports of a person down.

When police arrived, they located a man inside a car at a gas station with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Sammy Tinnin on a murder charge just days later.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.