Man arrested in murder on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a murder investigation after a man was found shot and killed on the city's east side Aug. 12.
Police were called to the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue near East 30th Street and I-70 around 8:45 a.m. on reports of a person down.
When police arrived, they located a man inside a car at a gas station with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators arrested 27-year-old Sammy Tinnin on a murder charge just days later.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.