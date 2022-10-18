Person killed in I-69 crash south of Bloomington

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi south of Bloomington Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 111 mile-marker of Interstate 69 southbound, near U.S. 37, for a crash between a passenger car and a semi, which was hauling liquid asphalt.

The driver of the car died as a result of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

A witness driving southbound told deputies he witnessed three deer jump into the roadway and cause the victim's car to crash. The semi driver said the passenger car was sideways in the road without lights on when he approached, and he was unable to stop, striking the vehicle.

Indiana State Police crash investigators responded to the scene. The Monroe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and determine the exact cause of death.