Person killed, driver charged after Kokomo car crash

Kaysie Nickole Talley, 24, was killed when another driver allegedly disregarded a stop sign.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A two vehicle crash in Kokomo left one person dead and another facing felony charges on Friday night, police reported.

Around 8:50 p.m. on April 23, officers with the Howard County Sheriff's Office responded to an crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Washington and Elm Streets.

Officers found a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle dead on scene and another person, who suffered serious injuries, had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the two vehicles, a 2008 Chevy Uplander and a 1998 Chevy Suburban, collided when the driver of the Uplander allegedly disregarded a stop sign and hit the Suburban.

The Suburban became inverted and Kaysie Nickole Talley, 24, was killed. She was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. on April 23, 2023. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Once medically cleared from Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Sexton was arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail.

Sexton was preliminarily booked on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while causing death and operating a motor vehicle while causing serious bodily injury.

The case remains active for investigation.

