Person injured after firework reportedly launched into car in Bargersville

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A person is recovering after a firework was reportedly launched into their car and exploded in Bargersville Sunday night.

First responders were called to State Road 135 and Smokey Row Road for an initial report of a car fire. They found an injured male driver, who said a firework was launched into his car, exploding and injuring him.

