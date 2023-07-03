Person injured after firework reportedly launched into car in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A person is recovering after a firework was reportedly launched into their car and exploded in Bargersville Sunday night.
First responders were called to State Road 135 and Smokey Row Road for an initial report of a car fire. They found an injured male driver, who said a firework was launched into his car, exploding and injuring him.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is said to be stable, the Bargersville Fire Department said.
Anyone with information on where the firework came from is asked to contact the Bargersville Police Department.