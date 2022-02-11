IMPD: 1 in critical condition following east side shooting

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue, near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday night.

IMPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue, near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue, around 11 p.m. on Feb. 10 on a report of a person shot.

There they found a person who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this point, authorities have not shared the identity of the person who was shot or a possible motive for the shooting.