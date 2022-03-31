Person critically injured after crashing into trailer at Fountain Square home

A car clipped a house before crashing into a trailer in the 1100 block of South State Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition following a crash on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of South State Avenue, just south of Prospect Street in the Fountain Square neighborhood, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

IMPD said a car traveling southbound on South State Avenue left the road, cut through a yard and clipped a house before hitting a trailer in the driveway of another house.

The driver of the car was ejected and taken to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition," IMPD said.

Police did not share the driver's identity.

Accident investigators were responding to the scene to determine what may have led to the crash.

Police said families were inside the struck houses at the time, but no one else was injured.