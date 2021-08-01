Person hospitalized after Geist Reservoir water rescue

The Fishers Fire Department is urging boaters to always have a life vest with them in the water, especially in water they can't see in.

FISHERS, Ind. — A person was taken to the hospital after being rescued by divers at Geist Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

The Fishers Fire Department received a call for help at around 2:40 p.m. Callers said two people were in the water at Geist Reservoir and one person was able to get out but the other was unaccounted for.

Before first responders had arrived, witnesses marked an area where they believed the person was last seen and gave it to divers as a starting point for their search.

Divers located the missing person at around 3:23 p.m. and brought them to shore. They were taken to IU Saxony Hospital for treatment. First responders have not released information on what condition the person is in.