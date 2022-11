The crash closed all lanes of I-69 southbound east of Anderson.

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson.

Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the crash, including what caused it or who the victim is.

This is a breaking story. We will update it as more information becomes available.