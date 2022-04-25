IMPD investigating after person critically injured in near east side shooting

IMPD officers responded to a house on North Gray Street near Washington and Rural streets around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis early Monday.

Officers responded to a house on North Gray Street, just north of West Washington Street and a few blocks east of Rural Street, shortly before 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

They located a victim who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police had not shared any more information about the victim, suspect or the circumstances of the shooting as of early Monday morning.