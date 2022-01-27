IMPD: Person critically injured in south side shooting

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Southgreen Drive, near East Thompson Road and South East Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD officers responded to the 5100 block of Southgreen Drive, near the intersection of East Thompson Road and South East Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. There they located a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, IMPD said.

IMPD is investigating the shooting. At this point, authorities have not shared the identity of the person who was shot or motive for the shooting.