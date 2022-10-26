Perry Township increasing teacher pay

Effective immediately, all teachers in the district will earn an additional $4,000 on their base pay. The increase is retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year, and means teacher salaries will range from $48,000 to $92,881, depending on experience.

"Perry Township Schools is not unique in that we are facing unprecedented staffing shortages. From bus driver hiring events to inviting prospective employees into our cafeterias to sample the job, we are creatively and actively working to recruit staff," Superintendent Pat Mapes said in a news release. "Pay increases for teachers are another example of how we are addressing the staffing shortage problem. By offering higher salaries and great benefits, we hope to not just be competitive with other districts around the state, but we intend to be a top employer for quality educators and in turn, the best place for kids to learn."