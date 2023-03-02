Perry Township Schools looking to fill cafeteria jobs

Interested applicants are invited to attend a job fair Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at Perry Meridian Middle School.

INDIANAPOLIS — Schools across Indiana are searching for more hands to help care for their students.

At Perry Township Schools, that includes inside the cafeteria.

According to Erin Coleman, the director of child nutrition at Perry Township, the department needs to fill about 35 open positions.

That's why the township is hosting a hiring event Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon inside the Perry Meridian Middle School cafeteria. Interested applicants are asked to enter through the main door of the school.

Coleman said the open house will be complete with a tour of kitchen operations and one-on-one interviews.

"We will also provide some of our food that we serve, so they can sample it and get a taste of what the students eat," Coleman said.

Inside the cafeteria at Southport High School, Diana Smith prepares salads, parfaits and muffins.

"This keeps me active and happy and healthy," Smith said, who has worked in child nutrition for 33 years. "My daughter has always told me, 'You can't retire because you'll die!'"

Around the corner is Robin Horton, who has worked in the department for nearly 18 years. Horton took over the Smart Mouth Pizza line six years ago.

"I love the kids," Horton said. "I've always been a kid person."

Located between Smith and Horton is the most veteran team member, Pat Steinberger, who has worked there for almost 40 years.

"It's fun," Steinberger said. "The kids are fun. I look forward to getting up and coming to work."

Even though she's approaching her 80th birthday, Steinberger said she has no plans of slowing down.

"I work five hours a day, so it's great," Steinberger said.

"We have ages 19 to 79 years old in this kitchen," Coleman said. "They are an awesome team. They bring a lot of experience to the table."

Despite the experienced team, Coleman said Perry Township needs more cooks in the kitchen, so to speak, and the workers agree.

"We need help so, so bad," Horton said. "We are losing people instead of gaining people."

Workers are hoping Saturday's hiring event will bring in new teammates.

"The pay is great," Steinberger said. "The work is not that hard. You have to keep busy at all times, but it's a great job."

"It's a very good opportunity for mothers with children in school," Smith said. "If you get in the same township, you are off when they are off. You can go in after they go to school. You are home before they come home from school."

Starting pay is $15 per hour, plus benefits. Some of the perks include flexible shifts, no weekends or holidays, four- to six-hour work days and a free meal.

Perry Township is hiring for the following positions in the child nutrition department: