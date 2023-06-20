Perry Township community pantry helping families in need

The pantry, located at Perry Township Academic Center at 2115 E. Southport Road, opens every Tuesday at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m., while supplies last.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a community pantry in Perry Township that is working to serve more than 200 families across Marion County each week.

Each Tuesday, volunteers with the Perry Township school-based community pantry help hand out essential foods and snacks for families in need.

Organizers say they have a partnership with Gleaners Food Bank, which provides about $850 a month for the pantry to spend on food that's handed out to families free of charge.

The process is pretty simple, and you don't have to leave your car.

"I come and check them in digitally just so we can keep track of who is coming, although they can be totally anonymous," said Stephanie Quinlan, assistant director of student services for Perry Township Schools. "They go ahead and take a menu in their preferred language, circle what they want, we give it to a shopper. Shopper puts it in a box, and when we come back, we deliver it to your car, and then, you're on your way."

