PepsiCo will close operations in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The PepsiCo plant in Muncie will close, representatives with PepsiCo confirmed to 13News on Thursday.
The company released the following statement about the closure:
"PepsiCo is always evaluating our network solutions and reviewing the best possible ways to optimize our service. With many recent distribution changes, we have determined that in the coming months, PepsiCo Beverages North America’s operations in Muncie, Indiana will close and be redistributed to neighboring locations. We will be working closely with leadership, unions, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition during this process with minimal impact to our employees and customers."
The company estimates there are about 100 employees at that location.
13News reached out to the center in Muncie for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.
The company did not clarify when they plan to close services there.