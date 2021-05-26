‘People need to stop giving the cowards the power’: Breaking the cycle of violence

Much of the recent Indianapolis gun violence has involved kids caught in the crossfire.

INDIANAPOLIS — Much of the gun violence happening in Indianapolis lately has involved kids caught in the crossfire of shootings.

One week ago, a 12-year-old was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting and was eventually taken off life-support. A North Central High School senior was the sole survivor of a triple-shooting at a downtown hotel on Monday. On Wednesday morning, a young girl was shot in the leg.

It’s an agonizing pain the family of Tatyana Sims knows too well. The 20-year-old was killed back in September 2019 inside her home on the city’s northeast side. Her 3-year-old daughter Malajah was also hurt during the gunfire.

It happened in the 3300 block of Hovey Street near East 33rd Street a little before 3 a.m. Detectives say the house was hit numerous times, and casings from different caliber weapons were found. Family says at the time, Tatyana was in bed. Her room was hit the worst.

“I live in a fog every day, like everything is still numb. Like it just happened,” said Amanda Davis, Tatyana’s mother.

Now, more than a year later, her family is still waiting for answers and justice. Davis believes her daughter was targeted.

“No mother should have to go through this. It’s flipped my world upside down and I’ll never be the same,” she said.

It’s a tragic cycle that seems to be getting worse. Just this year, close to 100 families have lost someone they loved.

“People need to speak up. People need to stop giving the cowards the power. Speak up. God gave you a voice for a reason. Use it, because you don’t want your family to go through what we do. It’s a daily struggle. You do not want this to be your family,” Davis said.

Local groups like VOICES Corp. is working to break the cycle. The youth center works with the city’s juvenile justice system and youth affected by trauma. The art-based center was started 10 years ago.

“We talk about trauma all the time, but you have to incorporate healing,” said Brandon Randall, director of engagement at VOICES.

Randall has been working with young people for more than a decade. He's lost at least 40 of them to gun violence.

The local center gives kids and teens a support system through the good and bad times, allowing them to have a voice in what’s going on.

“It’s two pathways. It’s you can do better, let’s hold you accountable for making these decisions but also showing love and support to counter the trauma they have experienced,” Randall said.

He said support also needs to come from the community.

“People spend a lot of time judging, commenting and talking online. Keep that energy but get involved in your community,” Randall said

VOICES offers summer programs and leadership opportunities including “Power & Purpose.” It’s open to ages 13 to 24 and focuses on youth leadership, civic engagement, youth business development and peer mentoring training. They also have a Juneteenth event on June 18th from 5-9:30pm at 1415 Shelby Street. There will be live music, performances and local vendors.