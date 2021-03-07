People enjoy good weather and great local products at Carmel Farmers Market

CARMEL, Ind. — It was nearly 80 degrees in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 4 and people were out and about enjoying the sunny weather while celebrating the holiday weekend.
The Carmel Farmers Market was crowded Saturday with people taking advantage of the weather.
About 7,000 people visited the farmers market to check out all kinds of food and drinks straight from Indiana farms and businesses.
Plus, CarmelFest was gearing up for its yearly fireworks show. For the first time ever, CarmelFest will feature two nights of fireworks, July 4 shows on the east side and west side Carmel, and a July 5 show over the skies of downtown Carmel.