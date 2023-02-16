Penske, Cummins employees join forces to help curb hunger with Gleaners

INDIANAPOLIS — The 100 Days Out Fan Party celebration began with a community service project Friday morning.
Penske Entertainment and Cummins employees joined forces to volunteer at Gleaners Food Bank.
They helped sort packaged food to be sent out to food pantries across Indiana.
Indy 500 driver Stefan Wilson joined the volunteers as he looks forward to May.
"You can already feel the excitement around the city building up to the 107th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing," said Wilson. "Out here today, we're at the Gleaners Food Bank just volunteering, helping pack food into boxes that will help the Indianapolis community. So I'm just really grateful to be in the race this year."
Wilson will attempt to qualify for his fifth Indianapolis 500 this May.
Also Friday, Roger Penske unveiled a commemorative four-time winner brick on the Yard of Bricks with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.