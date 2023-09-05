Penrod Arts Fair returns for 56th year

This year’s arts fair is set to feature more than 300 artists from around central Indiana, five live performance stages, a children’s area and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — One popular arts celebration is coming back to Indy for its 56th year.

The Penrod Society is hosting its annual Penrod Arts Fair and 10th Annual Evening with Penrod at Newfields Sept. 8-9.

This year’s arts fair is set to feature more than 300 artists from around central Indiana, five live performance stages, a children’s area and more.

Attendees can also visit the dozens of food and beverage vendors, and a beer garden featuring Indiana craft breweries.

On the night prior to the fair, attendees 21 and older can get an exclusive preview and first opportunity to purchase art from artists who will be featured at the Penrod Arts Fair at Evening with Penrod. The event, from 6-11 p.m., will also feature a wide assortment of local food, beverages and live entertainment on the grounds of Newfields.

Each Evening with Penrod ticket also includes admission to the fair the following day.

“Philanthropy is the driving force behind our mission within the Penrod Society as we work to organize this year’s Penrod Arts Fair to support Indiana artists in their creative endeavors,” said Brian Strawbridge, the 2023 Penrod Arts Fair Chair. “Thanks to CBIZ Somerset and other donors and volunteers, we are able to eliminate nearly all overhead costs, which allows us to give back nearly 100% of the event proceeds to local artists who undoubtedly leave an immense impact on the communities they serve.”

The Penrod Society's core mission is to provide philanthropic service to the community, specifically underrepresented and underserved arts communities within central Indiana. More than half of the grants awarded to organizations in 2023 went to those that serve diverse populations or individuals at or below the poverty line.

The success of last year’s events resulted in meaningful grants to approximately 78 central Indiana organizations totaling nearly $150,000.