Pendleton student wins $1,000 with half-court shot

Pendleton Heights football player Eli Arthur drained the shot from the mid-court line, setting of a raucous celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENDLETON, Ind. — A Madison County student hit a half-court challenge shot to win a big prize Tuesday.

Julie Schnepp told 13News it happened at Pendleton Heights High School during halftime of a basketball game. She said her real estate agency has sponsored the challenge for several years, posting a prize of $1,000 if someone can make a basket from the midcourt line.

The event wasn't held during the pandemic and the last time anyone hit the shot was in 2017.

That changed Tuesday night.

Schnepp said Eli Arthur, a high school football player, didn't realize he had been entered into the contest by his mother. Eli had left the game and had to be contacted by others after his name was drawn.

Arthur returned to the gym, took the ball and drained the shot amid cheers from the crowd. The video shows him shedding his shirt, running into the bleachers and taking a victory lap.

WOW. What a moment at halftime.



Eli Arthur sinks a half court shot for $1,000 at halftime to give off serious @SportsCenter Top 10 vibes.



One of the wilder things I’ve seen in my very young career in sports journalism. @thbsports pic.twitter.com/da7Zn5VKNJ — Daniel Kehn (@daniel_kehn) February 8, 2023

Schnepp presented Arthur with a ceremonial check for $1,000 on the sidelines after the shot.