Pendleton student wins $1,000 with half-court shot

PENDLETON, Ind. — A Madison County student hit a half-court challenge shot to win a big prize Tuesday.
Julie Schnepp told 13News it happened at Pendleton Heights High School during halftime of a basketball game. She said her real estate agency has sponsored the challenge for several years, posting a prize of $1,000 if someone can make a basket from the midcourt line.
The event wasn't held during the pandemic and the last time anyone hit the shot was in 2017.
That changed Tuesday night.
Schnepp said Eli Arthur, a high school football player, didn't realize he had been entered into the contest by his mother. Eli had left the game and had to be contacted by others after his name was drawn.
Arthur returned to the gym, took the ball and drained the shot amid cheers from the crowd. The video shows him shedding his shirt, running into the bleachers and taking a victory lap.
Schnepp presented Arthur with a ceremonial check for $1,000 on the sidelines after the shot.
The Arabians could have used a bit of Arthur's magic in the game, as they dropped a close 43-41 decision to Muncie Central.