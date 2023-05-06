Pendleton police seek help from public in death investigation

Investigators are asking people in the area to provide home camera footage that could provide clues in the case.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Police in Madison County have asked for help from the public in the investigation of a recent death.

Pendleton police were called to a home in the 5700 block of South State Road 67 on a report of a shooting Friday evening. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jared V. Wininger of Pendleton. Wininger was pronounced dead.

No additional information was provided about the circumstances.

Police are asking people with cameras along State Road 67 between Interstate 69 and County Road 600 South to check for people driving recklessly or persons on foot between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. May 5.