Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate the crash.

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating a serious crash between a car and a pedestrian on Allisonville Road.

The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 141st Street and Allisonville Road, which is just west of State Road 37.

After the crash, the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to FPD.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It's unclear what condition they are in at this time and police have not shared the name or age of the pedestrian.

FPD expects Allisonville Road to be shut down in both directions for several hours while officers investigate the crash.