Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70

Indiana State Police say a driver hit a Jeep and then a Honda before getting out of his car and running across the interstate to check on the other drivers.

MORGAN COUNTY, Indiana — Medics flew a pedestrian to the hospital for treatment of injuries he endured late Sunday night when he was in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 and then was hit by a car while he was trying to check on the other drivers.

Robert Bowles, 50, of Cloverdale, was in Morgan County driving in the right lane of I-70 westbound near the 56-mile marker and decided to change lanes due to slower traffic.

As he changed lanes, he hit a Jeep causing it to go off the roadway and eventually stop in the grassy median.

Bowles then hit a Honda and both Bowles' car and the Honda came to rest on the right shoulder of I-70.

Indiana State Police believe Bowles got out of his car and began checking on the other drivers by running across the road.

He was crossing the interstate at around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a fourth vehicle.

Morgan County deputies were first to the scene of the crash. Bowles was severely injured and they were able to apply a tourniquet to prevent blood loss.

Troopers arrived shortly after and shut down traffic on I-70 to coordinate for Bowles to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. ISP hasn't shared any further information on Bowles' condition.

ISP began investigating the crash. They believe Bowles may have been impaired due to his driving behavior, evidence at the scene and erratic actions before being struck.