Pedestrian struck, killed on N. College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a car struck him on an Indianapolis street.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of North College Avenue.
According to Indianapolis Metro police, dispatchers got a call about a person down in the street. Officers found an injured adult male and began to render assistance.
An IMPD spokesperson said the man had tried to cross the street and a southbound car stopped for him. Another southbound car then pulled around the stopped car and struck the victim.
EMS took the man to a local hospital where he later died.
No one else was hurt.
