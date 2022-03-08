Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 near downtown Indianapolis

INDOT says a pedestrian was struck along I-70 near the North Split Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a downtown Indianapolis highway Tuesday.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on an eastbound Interstate 70 ramp near the North Split.

Few details were immediately available, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said a ramp was currently closed as the result of a "pedestrian fatality."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

