Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 near downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a downtown Indianapolis highway Tuesday.
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on an eastbound Interstate 70 ramp near the North Split.
Few details were immediately available, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said a ramp was currently closed as the result of a "pedestrian fatality."
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.
What other people are reading: