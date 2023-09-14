Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Indy's northwest side

It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on West 10th at Centennial streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck late Thursday on Indianapolis' near northwest side.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to West 10th & North Centennial streets around 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found an injured male.

A preliminary investigation suggests a pedestrian stepped off a street corner and was struck by the wheels of a truck that was turning east on 10th Street, the spokesperson said.

The victim was in critical condition when taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver at the truck stayed at the scene, police said.