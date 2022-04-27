Man struck, critically injured on Indianapolis' south side

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sumner Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was struck and critically injured on Indianapolis' south side Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sumner Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a person struck. They found a man who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was walking down the middle of the road when a driver going south on Bluff Road hit him. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

IMPD accident investigators responded to begin an investigation.