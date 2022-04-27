Man struck, critically injured on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was struck and critically injured on Indianapolis' south side Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sumner Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a person struck. They found a man who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the man was walking down the middle of the road when a driver going south on Bluff Road hit him. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
IMPD accident investigators responded to begin an investigation.
The intersection will be closed for several hours Wednesday morning.