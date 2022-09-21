x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigate crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: WTHR/Jim Johnston

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the vehicle that struck a person on the southwest side late Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Harding Street (State Road 37) at Epler Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 465.

Police said an off-duty civilian IMPD employee notified dispatchers of what appeared to be a person down in the road on the highway. 

RELATED: IMPD identifies suspect vehicle in July hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

First responders found an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene 

An IMPD spokesperson said the vehicle that struck the man fled after the collision. Police are talking to witnesses at the crash scene.

RELATED: Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Anderson

IMPD is asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact them.

What other people are reading: 

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Colts host first-ever Unified Flag Classic

Before You Leave, Check This Out