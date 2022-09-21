Police investigate crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the vehicle that struck a person on the southwest side late Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Harding Street (State Road 37) at Epler Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 465.

Police said an off-duty civilian IMPD employee notified dispatchers of what appeared to be a person down in the road on the highway.

First responders found an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

An IMPD spokesperson said the vehicle that struck the man fled after the collision. Police are talking to witnesses at the crash scene.

IMPD is asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact them.