Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' north side

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West 38th and North Illinois streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' north side late Sunday.

Around 11:30 p.m. on June 25, IMPD officers responded to the crash at the intersection of West 38th and North Illinois streets.

There they located a man with "injuries consistent with trauma" who was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

IMPD crash investigators responded to the scene to begin an investigation, and preliminary information indicates the man was hit by a car while crossing West 38th Street.

The car that hit the man left the scene after the crash and there is not currently any suspect or vehicle information, police said.