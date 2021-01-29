x
Pedestrian killed in W. 56th St. crash

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday just west of Guion Road.
Credit: WTHR/Jim Johnston
Metro police said one person was killed in this crash in the 4400 block of West 56th Street on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

One person was killed Thursday evening when she was struck by a car on the northwest side.

Metro police told 13 News that officers responding to a traffic accident around 6:30 p.m. found a female struck in the 4400 block of W. 56th St. That's between Guion and Georgetown roads.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash investigators are speaking with the driver of the car involved. The driver will submit to tests for impairment, a requirement in crashes involving serious injury or death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: WTHR/Jim Johnston

