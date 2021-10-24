x
Pedestrian killed in northwest side crash

The crash happened just after midnight and the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with police.
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning. 

Officers were called to the intersection of West 38th Street and Moller Road, just east of Interstate 465, on a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. 

An IMPD report says officers arrived just after midnight. 

According to the report, the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police. 

The Marion County Coroner's Office is withholding the name of the pedestrian who was killed as officials attempt to notify the pedestrian's family. 

