Pedestrian killed in northwest side crash

The crash happened just after midnight and the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of West 38th Street and Moller Road, just east of Interstate 465, on a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

An IMPD report says officers arrived just after midnight.

