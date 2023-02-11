Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's near north side

Investigators say the driver was going west on 16th Street when they went over the curb, hit a man and then drove away.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died Saturday in a hit-and-run on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. just east of the intersection of West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue, which is right by IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Investigators say the driver was going west on 16th Street when they went over the curb, hit a man and then drove away.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD fatal crash investigators were called to the area and have opened an investigation into the crash.

Police have not identified the man who died or shared information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.