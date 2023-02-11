x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's near north side

Investigators say the driver was going west on 16th Street when they went over the curb, hit a man and then drove away.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate at the intersection of West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died Saturday in a hit-and-run on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. just east of the intersection of West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue, which is right by IU Health Methodist Hospital. 

Investigators say the driver was going west on 16th Street when they went over the curb, hit a man and then drove away. 

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

IMPD fatal crash investigators were called to the area and have opened an investigation into the crash. 

Credit: WTHR
Police investigate at the intersection of West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Police have not identified the man who died or shared information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

500 Festival Miler series moves to new location

Before You Leave, Check This Out