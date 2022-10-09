x
Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, which is east of North Arlington Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. 

Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, which is east of North Arlington Avenue.

Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove away. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

IMPD accident investigators are handling the investigation.

Police have not identified the pedestrian who was struck or said if a suspect had been identified or arrested. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

