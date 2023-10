The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just north of East 34th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' east side early Saturday.

"A pedestrian was reportedly struck, transported to the hospital in critical condition, and later passed away," IMPD said in a statement.

The driver of the striking car stayed at the scene.