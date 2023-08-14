Pedestrian killed in crash along I-74 in Hendricks County

The eastbound lanes of I-74 are closed at Ronald Reagan Parkway while police investigate the crash.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash along Interstate 74 in Hendricks County early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 14, first responders were called to the crash along I-74 eastbound around the 68 mile marker, near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

In alerts from INDOT, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department said a pedestrian had been struck and killed.

No further information on the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 are expected to remain closed for several hours early Monday. Eastbound traffic on I-74 is being diverted onto Ronald Reagan Parkway.