x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian killed in crash along I-74 in Hendricks County

The eastbound lanes of I-74 are closed at Ronald Reagan Parkway while police investigate the crash.
Credit: INDOT

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash along Interstate 74 in Hendricks County early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 14, first responders were called to the crash along I-74 eastbound around the 68 mile marker, near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

In alerts from INDOT, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department said a pedestrian had been struck and killed. 

No further information on the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 are expected to remain closed for several hours early Monday. Eastbound traffic on I-74 is being diverted onto Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Check back for updates.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Isaiah 117 House opens in Marion County

Before You Leave, Check This Out