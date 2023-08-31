Pedestrian injured in crash along I-65 near downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash along Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis early Thursday.
The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. along I-65 southbound near the Fletcher Avenue exit.
In an alert from INDOT, Indiana State Police said the left three lanes of the interstate were blocked after a pedestrian had been struck.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the person's injuries.
INDOT initially estimated the closure of the lanes could last for approximately six hours, until around 9 a.m., but all lanes had reopened by around 4:30 a.m.