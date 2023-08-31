Pedestrian injured in crash along I-65 near downtown Indianapolis

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. along I-65 southbound near the Fletcher Avenue exit.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash along Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis early Thursday.

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. along I-65 southbound near the Fletcher Avenue exit.

In an alert from INDOT, Indiana State Police said the left three lanes of the interstate were blocked after a pedestrian had been struck.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the person's injuries.